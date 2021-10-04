Fire crews extinguish sleep out fire in Rotorua

FILE

Fire crews have extinguished a blaze in Rotorua overnight.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said a shed fire, on Dixon Rd, was reported about 2.30am.

Two Rotorua crews attended and by 3.40am the fire was out and they were dampening hot spots, she said.

A police spokeswoman said a fire was reported in a stand-alone sleep out, away from the main dwelling, at a residential address on Dixon Rd.

"A scene guard was there overnight and a fire investigator has been advised. Everyone has been accounted for," she said.