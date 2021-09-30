Three vehicles crash on Ngongotahā Rd

Police, ambulance and fire and emergency services have been called to a three car crash on Ngongotahā Rd. Photo / NZME

Three cars have crashed on Ngongotahā Rd near Kauae Cemetery, police say.

Police, St John's Ambulance and New Zealand Fire and Emergency Services were called to the scene about 3.30pm.

A police spokeswoman said no serious injuries had been reported.

A New Zealand Fire and Emergency spokesperson said no one was trapped and it's crew had left the scene.

The southbound lane is blocked.

The Rotorua Lakes Council had been notified of the crash.

Traffic control is being provided.