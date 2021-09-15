Teen jailed for pointing firearm at Rotorua police and stealing patrol car

Armed police respond to the emergency situation in Rotorua Sunday night. Video / Andrew Warner

She was just 17 when she held a pistol at two police officers and screamed: "I have got a gun, I will f**king shoot you".

The police officers ran for their lives, she stole their police car, sped off and shortly afterwards crashed it down a bank.

The young woman, Mykky Icclessiastes Illusion X-Calibur Maximum Walker, has today been sentenced to two years and two months' prison after pleading guilty to a raft of charges relating to the dramatic incident in Rotorua on January 3 this year.

Rotorua District Court Judge Greg Hollister Jones revealed what happened on that night when he sentenced Walker.

Walker drove to Rotorua in a stolen vehicle and was seen to leave that vehicle at a property and steal another and drive off.

The owners of the second stolen vehicle saw her and follow her while on the phone to police.

Walker drove to the Whakarewarewa Village and was approached by two police officers in a marked patrol car. Walker drove her stolen vehicle towards the police vehicle but crashed into a stone wall.

The woman crashed this car before stealing a police car. Photo / Supplied

She then got out of the car and pointed a silver pistol at the two officers and shouted "get away from the car, I have a got a gun and will f**king shoot you".

She then drove off in the police vehicle, followed by another patrol car that arrived on the scene, and later crashed it down a flight of stairs that led into a reserve.

She ran away, dropping the pistol and was caught by police. Judge Hollister Jones said it was later discovered the pistol was an imitation.

Walker's background was described as troubled. On the night of the offender, she was under the influence of drugs and has a history of mental health issues and ADHD.

She grew up among domestic violence, drugs and alcohol.

She's described as having a high chance of reoffending and was destined to have a "life in and out and prison", according to reports done on her.

Police guard the scene where Mykky Walker crashed a stolen police car off Sala St on January 3 this year. Photo / File

Despite this, Judge Hollister-Jones asked Walker if she was sorry and Walker said through tears she was "really sorry".

"I used to be 'yeah, I stole cars' but this time it's so different. I am sorry for what I have done and the impact it's had on other people ... I was a victim and to know I have put people in that position, yeah it's hard."

Judge Hollister Jones said the male police officer said in his victim impact statement it hadn't caused him emotional harm but it had changed the way he operated.

"He said 'you never expect to go to work and be held up at gunpoint'."

Despite what Walker did to the police officers, the judge described the actions of the male constable as "generous" as he talked to Walker after her arrest and explained how she could have been shot if they were armed because they were not to know she was carrying an imitation pistol and was a 17-year-old woman.

"He was very generous in his approach and said he had made mistakes too and he didn't hold any hard feelings and wished her all the best."

The female constable had suffered "considerable psychological impacts" and had been getting counselling.

The officer felt she let her fellow officer down and felt helpless she couldn't stop Walker. She also feared she had put the community at risk by not being able to stop Walker driving off in their patrol car, which had real firearms inside.

Walker was jailed for two years and two months on the charge of aggravated robbery and was disqualified from driving for six months for aggravated failing to stop.