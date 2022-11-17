David McMillan in action during the Whip Off. Photo / Clint Trahan

Despite challenging weather, there was plenty of speed, spectacular jumps, smiles and action at Crankworx Rotorua.

It ran from November 5 to 13 and had a jam-packed schedule of events, featuring talented mountain bike athletes from around the world.

Event director Ariki Tibble thinks it was possibly one of the most challenging weather weeks Crankworx Rotorua ever had, and a number of events were rescheduled.

"Despite weather and a lot of people being put off by how much it was changing, we still got a lot of people through the gate."

He says a highlight for the team was that despite the tumultuous weather they managed to deliver every event, even if not necessarily in the way they had envisaged.

"The team did wonderful job at pivoting at every step."

He says it was exciting to have Crankworx Rotorua back to the vibe it had before Covid-19 restrictions.

"It's special. It's a hard feeling to describe, but when you've got a mass of people on site and look at everyone's smiling faces, enjoying themselves and the events, it is such a nice feeling. We missed that."

Ariki says watching the Slopestyle go down was a real highlight.

"There were moments looking at photos of the morning where riders were sitting there and it was bucketing down. To see those riders having these jumps was spectacular."

There was also plenty of fun for the future stars of Crankworx, as children from near and far travelled to be a part of the Kidsworx action.

And although Crankworx Rotorua 2022 has wrapped up, it is right back into preparing for the Crankworx team.

"We've got a summer series to deliver in February/March and Crankworx once again in March."

Ariki says they are so grateful for the support of the community.

"It really is a team effort and a special event for Rotorua. We are looking forward to delivering it again in just a few months' time."