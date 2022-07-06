PM Jacinda Ardern talked trade and the Covid response with Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews while in Melbourne. Video / Sky News Australia

A second wave of Omicron is starting - but experts say it could be worse than the first as more elderly are getting infected.

It comes as 152 new cases were reported in the Te Whatu Ora - Lakes, formerly Lakes District Health Board, region on Tuesday - the highest number of daily cases in the past month in the region.

While yesterday's district case numbers were not available at deadline, 10,290 new community cases of Covid-19 were reported nationally.

The last time daily cases were above 10,000 was April 21.

University of Auckland senior lecturer and principal investigator at Te Punaha Matatini Dr Dion O'Neale said more elderly getting Covid was "concerning" as they were at risk of more severe health outcomes.

O'Neale said the second wave could be worse than the first in March, as it was affecting people who were more vulnerable.

"It's also coming at a time when it's not just Covid that we've got circulating now.

"Back in March, we had ... very little influenza and other respiratory illnesses."

Before the second wave started, O'Neale said hospitals were already "pretty busy" with such illnesses, particularly influenza.

University of Auckland senior lecturer and principal investigator at Te Punaha Matatini Dr Dion O'Neale. Photo / Supplied

O'Neale said people could still get reinfected due to the new variants BA.4 and BA.5 circulating in the community.

"People shouldn't be thinking, 'hey I've had Covid, I'm not going to get it infected or I've got 90 days until I get reinfected' ... it's very much a case of not just trying to avoid it but trying to avoid getting infected as many as times as possible."

Covid-19 modeller Professor Michael Plank. Photo / Supplied

Covid-19 modeller Professor Michael Plank said it appeared a second wave was coming which would likely last "a month or two".

"In March, we had that big wave but it was very heavily concentrated in younger people ... whereas now we have seen a steady shift in older age groups.

"It is concerning that if this second wave predominantly affects older groups more than the first wave did, that could result in quite high levels of demand on our healthcare system."

"The vaccine is still the best tool we have to fight this virus."

University of Waikato professor of public health Ross Lawrenson. Photo / Supplied

University of Waikato professor of public health Ross Lawrenson said an increase in cases could be due to "mask fatigue," travelling, and people staying inside more due to the colder weather.

Asked if New Zealand should move to the red traffic light setting, Lawrenson said this was a political decision rather than a public health decision.

"From a public health point of view, it would be nice to make masks compulsory and restrict movement around and try and restrict the spread, not only of Covid but also influenza.

"But I don't think that practically, society ... is up for that."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was asked about the cases in Sydney yesterday and said the most meaningful way to make an impact was with boosters, vaccinations and mask use.

A move to red would only restrict gathering limits. The current situation would not likely be improved by such a move.

A second vaccination booster shot is now available for all Kiwis over 50. Health, aged care and disability workers 30 years and over, and immunocompromised people are also eligible.

Te Whatu Ora - Lakes, formerly Lakes District Health Board, was approached for comment.