Rotorua Hospital. Photo / NZME

An outbreak of 27 Covid-19 cases at a Rotorua Hospital ward has forced its temporary closure to visitors and new admissions.

In Rotorua Hospital's Older Persons and Rehabilitation (OPRS) Service, routine testing on June 22 found two patients were positive for Covid-19.

Eighteen patients have since tested positive and the ward is closed to new admissions and visitors, Lakes District Health Board said in a statement today.

Nine staff in OPRS have also tested positive for Covid. These staff members are now recuperating at home.

Yesterday, a patient in Taupō Hospital's Inpatient Unit tested positive and was transferred to Rotorua Hospital as per normal procedure.

The Taupō Inpatient Unit is now also closed to visitors. Two possible close contacts were isolated in single rooms and all patients in the ward have been tested.

Chief Operating Officer Alan Wilson said as soon as the first patients tested positive in OPRS the unit was closed to visitors and the plan to manage the outbreak was initiated.

This included implementing infection prevention control measures and informing the whānau of patients of what was happening, Lakes DHB said.

Wilson said tracing of the initial infection was underway but was unlikely the source of Covid entering the unit could be found.

"Although visiting hours are restricted, our hospitals are open for visitors so it's very possible that the infection has been brought in by visitors or staff who had no symptoms.

"This is just one of the challenges that we face as we try as a country and health service to live with Covid. It is therefore critical that all staff, visitors and support people must continue to wear masks appropriately when in hospital to protect patients and staff."

"It is also a reminder that Covid remains an issue in our community and people should remain vigilant- wear masks, stay two metres away from people you don't know, wash your hands frequently and make sure to get your full course of Covid immunisations", Wilson said.

"While most people who are healthy and vaccinated will have milder illness, Covid is potentially more dangerous for people who are unwell and already in hospital."