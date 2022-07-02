Mamaku School principal Gary Veysi. Photo / Andrew Warner

The idea of a seven-day isolation period for the flu and mandatory masks in schools has been welcomed by local hospitality and education leaders.

But they are yet to be convinced it would work, with one principal saying he would have to "close the school" if isolation for the flu became a reality.

A local GP says it makes sense to apply lessons learned from the Covid pandemic to the flu, but a public health expert says it would be "pretty impractical" to mandate isolation for the flu, as people were already not testing for Covid-19 to avoid isolation.

Their comments come after Otago University epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker called for mandatory isolation for those who contracted the flu, treating the illness the same way as Covid.

Baker wanted the government to look at legislating stay-at-home orders for the flu and reintroduce compulsory masks in schools to short-circuit flu strains sweeping across New Zealand. He said the lessons of the pandemic should be applied during winter as the country's health system groans under Covid and influenza.

On Thursday, the Rotorua Daily Post reported the Lakes District Health Board emergency departments were under "significant pressure" due to the impact of illness on staff and the types of illness patients were presenting with, such as influenza and Covid-19.

Mamaku School principal Gary Veysi said he had "100 per cent faith" in listening to scientists and medical professionals. He agreed with mask-wearing in schools but not with isolation for the flu.

He understood the reasons for isolation periods but if they happened, "I'd have to close the school because I can't get a reliever".

"I just don't think the system can manage it," he said, particularly with losing teachers to the education vaccine mandate and teachers going overseas now the borders were open.

Rotorua Intermediate School principal Garry de Thierry said the school supported anyone who wished to wear masks.

"But until it is mandated we wouldn't be moving on it.

"If anyone's got any signs of illness, we send them straight home anyway."

De Thierry said the school had more than 700 students, with about 80 to 100 off sick each day, mainly with gastro and the flu.

"With staff, some days it feels like rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic. We're trying to keep the school open and moving teachers and the way you have to adjust timetables etc."

He said everyone was looking forward to the coming school holidays so everyone could relax and "get well".

Brew Bar and Croucher Brewing co-owner Paul Croucher said society was "just not willing to be mandated at the moment".

"It's a little bit frustrating because those mandates are set to protect the greater good."

Although he was not experiencing a lot of staff sickness, he said the flu and Covid were "so rampant" at the moment.

"I certainly want people to stay away if they've got [the] flu."

But mandating them would be "very difficult for the Government to manage".

"That's not to say it's not the right thing to do.

"But I just feel a little bit ... concerned that we're sending our staff into the frontline while we've got a pandemic and flu and all these things going around."

University of Waikato professor of public health Ross Lawrenson said it would be "pretty impractical" to mandate isolation for the flu.

"The problem is we don't have a simple test for influenza.

"We already have people with Covid who are not testing to avoid mandatory isolation."

He also said it would be "really hard" to mandate masks in schools, particularly for young children.

Lawrenson said Covid cases had increased recently, particularly among the elderly. He encouraged anyone eligible for their second booster to get it, which is now available for everyone aged 50 and over, as well as health, aged care and disability workers aged 30 years and over.

Ngongotahā medical centre GP and Rotorua Area Primary Health Services chair Genevieve Matthews said it made sense to apply lessons learned from the Covid pandemic to other serious infections such as influenza.

Matthews said influenza was putting the health system under "enormous strain" and having a "huge impact" on the health of many vulnerable people, including tamariki.

She advised wearing a mask in public wherever possible, getting a flu vaccination and staying home when sick.

"This is not just about Covid now."