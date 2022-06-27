Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily PostUpdated

Cystic Fibrosis: Rotorua teenager OJ Daniels finally approved for 'miracle drug' Trikafta

7 minutes to read
Cystic fibrosis sufferer OJ Daniels, 19, has been approved for a lifetime supply of Trikafta. Photo / Andrew Warner

Megan Wilson
By
Megan Wilson

Multimedia journalist

In the past two weeks, cystic fibrosis sufferer OJ Daniels has become "a whole different person".

Instead of being confined to his Rotorua home, the 19-year-old can now walk, go outside and breathe without fear

