A Covid Pass, pictured on a smartphone. Photo / Warren Buckland

Rotorua residents will no longer need to provide vaccine passes to use most district council facilities and services from next week.

Rotorua Lakes Council announced today it was lifting the requirement for vaccine passes and scanning in at its places including the library, civic centre, and aquatic centre from Tuesday.

However, there are exceptions at the Titokorangi Redwoods iSite, run by Rotorua Economic Development, and the Trility-run wastewater treatment plant.

Other Government requirements under red in the Covid-19 alert system remain in place. This predominantly means the wearing of face masks and social distancing. Indoor gatherings limited to 200 people also remain.

The council's Hinemaru St entrance to the Customer Centre will also re-open from Tuesday, meaning people will be able to access the Civic Centre from both the Haupapa and Hinemaru St entrances.

The next review of the red traffic light setting is expected on Monday.

The council said it may review its Covid rules in future if there is another significant wave of community transmission.

The council facilities and venues that will not require a vaccine pass from Tuesday are: Rotorua landfill, recycling centre, and transfer stations; Infracore Nursery; the crematorium; Fenton St iSite; dog pound; Rotorua Aquatic Centre; Energy Events Centre; Rotorua International Stadium; Rotorua Library; and the Civic Centre.