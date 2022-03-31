The Rotorua Night Market on Thursdays is back next week. Photo / Jo Doherty

OPINION:

April already? Isn't it crazy how the year has raced by!

I suppose all the restrictions and event cancellations have made the first three months of the year seem extra strange and super quick.

I did read somewhere recently an expert explaining the phenomenon about years seeming shorter as you get older.

He explained that as you get older, one year becomes a smaller percentage of your life, hence seeming to happen quicker.

It made sense to me, but I still don't want it to be that way.

But the new month brings with it new hope as more restrictions get lifted and things start happening again, and boy do we need it, right?

The Kuirau Park Rotary Saturday Market started last weekend, and the Thursday Night Market is back next week.

Horse racing at Arawa Park and Speedway at Paradise Valley both have race meetings for the public to attend in April, and planning is underway in earnest for big charity events to return this year, with indoor limits lifting sooner rather than later.

The new normal is here, we just have to embrace it.

***

Jono and Ben on The Hits Breakfast show have this week been compiling their own 'Bucket List' as well as asking their listeners to share some of their bucket list items.

And I have been pleasantly surprised at the responses.

A big number of respondents have talked about travel around New Zealand.

Their show is nationwide so, like us in Rotorua, many have mentioned Queenstown, or the West Coast. I've also seen people mentioning how a visit to Rotorua is on their bucket list.

So don't believe all the crazy theories that we have such a bad reputation that no one wants to come to Rotorua any more.

The 'see your own backyard' concept is nothing new, but we have come to appreciate it a bit more over the past couple of years, haven't we?

I know I've visited many spots that I've never been before.

But with the borders reopening, the lure of overseas travel is looking appealing.

My cousin is on holiday in Hawaii right now and it looks dreamy. Rarotonga and Surfers Paradise look just as good.

But just because we can doesn't mean we have to.

While our local industries try to rebuild to pre-Covid levels, let's continue to show that local love for as long as we can.

***

On a related note, we are back doing 'Free Ticket Friday' on The Hits Rotorua.

We reckon it is time to re-explore our own backyard, embrace the fun, get out and do the fun stuff again. And even better, you can do it on us.

Every week, I've got your tickets to Rotorua's coolest attractions and biggest events.

So far we've had tickets from the likes of Skyline, Reading Cinemas and Rotorua Musical Theatre, next week it's family passes to Redwoods Treewalk and Nightlights.

