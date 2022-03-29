Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: Could the Delta variant return?

3 minutes to read
Toi Te Ora Public Health is not aware of any confirmed Delta cases in the Lakes district in the past month. Photo / Andrew Warner

Toi Te Ora Public Health is not aware of any confirmed Delta cases in the Lakes district in the past month. Photo / Andrew Warner

Megan Wilson
By
Megan Wilson

Multimedia journalist

Omicron has "overwhelmed" Delta but other Covid variants may arrive once the borders open, a public health expert says.

It comes as Toi Te Ora Public Health said Covid-19 cases in the Lakes district have

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.