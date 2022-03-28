Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Covid 19 Omicron: Rotorua Hospital welcomes 16 nurses after closure of MIQ, recruitment a 'top priority'

3 minutes to read
The Lakes District Health Board's clinical workforce was down 8.1 per cent last Monday. Photo / Andrew Warner

The Lakes District Health Board's clinical workforce was down 8.1 per cent last Monday. Photo / Andrew Warner

Megan Wilson
By
Megan Wilson

Multimedia journalist

The Lakes District Health Board is contending with staff shortages due to Covid-19 with more than 8 per cent of its clinical workforce away on one day last week.

However, recruitment remains "a top priority"

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.