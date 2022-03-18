Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Covid 19 Omicron: Rotorua blood donor encourages people to give blood as Omicron affects blood services

Peter Breen has been donating blood most of his life

Megan Wilson
By
Megan Wilson

Multimedia journalist

Peter Breen started giving blood after his brother Mike suffered from kidney failure and has been a regular donor for 50 years.

Now he's encouraging people to give blood as donations dry up significantly in

