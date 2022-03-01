Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua ultramarathon runner Kerry Suter breaks neck in 'horrific' mountain bike accident

7 minutes to read
Rotorua's Kerry Suter is in ICU in Auckland's Middlemore Hospital with his partner Ali Pottinger by his side. Photo / Supplied

Cira Olivier
By
Cira Olivier

Multimedia journalist

In a moment, the two-time ultramarathon winner couldn't move. His partner is by his side in ICU holding a hand that can't feel hers. Cira Olivier reports.

"My body just melted over my head as

