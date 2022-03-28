Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Zizi Sparks: Just because the world is opening, it doesn't mean we should leave NZ

3 minutes to read
Instead of jumping ship, consider travelling domestically. Photo / Getty Images

Instead of jumping ship, consider travelling domestically. Photo / Getty Images

Rotorua Daily Post


OPINION

Like many couples who have married during a global pandemic, my husband and I put off an overseas honeymoon. We even put off much of a domestic honeymoon as Omicron numbers remain high and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.