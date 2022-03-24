Catching up with a friend could mean going for a walk or a ride in the Whakawerawera Forest. Photo / Mike Dawson

A phrase many of us may associate with the television show Game of Thrones can be seen as the daylight hours begin to get shorter again - winter is coming.

And with the colder months, it can be difficult to find the motivation to stay active and exercise. However, Sport Bay of Plenty has some tips to combat this.

General manager of strategic partnerships Larissa Cuff says with the end of daylight savings approaching, and our first true glimpse of winter weather, it's a pretty normal response to want to retreat indoors.

"Being outdoors and active can seem less appealing when the mornings are darker and we feel pressed for time.

"On top of that, the colder weather can also make us crave more comfort foods that are high in calories but low in nutrition."

She says sometimes it can feel like the colder months are conspiring against us, but there are ways to maintain the healthy habits developed during sunnier weather or to create new habits that will see us through the winter months.

"One of the most effective ways to create more sustainable physical activity habits is to do little things often. Even casual forms of activity that we may not label as exercise are great for improving physical and mental wellbeing."

She says the likes of taking the dog for a 10-minute walk, cycling to school with the kids, or parking a distance from work and walking the rest of the way are great ways to get little daily boosts of happiness and motivation.

"Drawing on social connections is also a motivating way to stay active.

"For example catching up with a friend could mean going for a walk or a ride in the Whakawerawera Forest, or joining a weekly activity group together.

"As with most things, variety is also important.

"We get the most from being active when it brings us enjoyment and doesn't end up feeling like a chore. If things aren't working, then don't be afraid to mix it up."

She says thanks to the disruptions caused by Covid there has been an explosion of online activity options.

"One of the most exciting ones to emerge is Shut Up and Dance which is now running free online classes in collaboration with the It's My Move campaign from Sport New Zealand.

"It's all about giving young women a low-pressure and judgement-free space to move the way they want. No dance experience required - just set aside 30 minutes for some fun.

"There are loads more online opportunities, but it's important to remember physical activity comes in many forms - gardening for instance is a great way to get moving."

Larissa says research shows physical inactivity is the fourth leading risk factor for noncommunicable diseases such as stroke, diabetes, many cancers and heart disease.

"Regular physical activity is therefore an important ingredient for living a long and healthy life. There is also plenty of evidence showing the benefits of regular activity for our mental wellbeing."

She says it is helpful to do a range of activities, though, as different forms of exercise have different benefits.

"Aerobic activities that increase your heart rate are great for heart and lung health. In contrast, resistance activities are good for strengthening muscles, increasing lean body mass and reducing the risk of falls.

"Spread activity throughout the week and aim for two-and-a-half hours of moderate activity each week.

"It's also a good idea to sit less and move more. Even if you are physically active, prolonged periods of sitting can impact your health, so take those opportunities to stand and move throughout the day."

Sport Bay of Plenty has a number of resources and programmes to help people get active.

Go to its activity directory at sportbop.co.nz to find community recreation and sport providers in your local area, or ask your GP or practice nurse about the six-month healthy lifestyle programme for adults called Green Prescription or the free Green Prescription whanau-based programme for families with children aged 4.5 to 18 years.