Madison Blues Marching teams. Photo / Supplied

There was precision, teamwork and plenty of fun shared as Rotorua's Madison Blues Marching strutted their stuff for friends and family.

The club held a fun day event last Saturday, allowing friends and family to see and celebrate all the hard work of its teams.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the marching season's competition calendar had been significantly affected, including the cancellation of Marching New Zealand's nationals event.

However, the teams still wanted to show off their routines to loved ones at the Medical Officers Reserve.

Club president Karen Bedingfield says the fun day was a great success.

"The girls loved performing in front of their families and it gave them a chance to thank them for their support during a very difficult season."

Karen is one of the founding members - along with her mother - of Madison Blues Marching.

"I have marched and coached several teams over the last 20 years that Madison Blues Marching has been around."

She says she loves to watch the members strut their stuff at competitions and at events like the fun day.

"We have had teams place in the top three in New Zealand at the NZ Marching Championships. We have also taken a team to Australia where we placed second display in our section.

"I must say, though, the biggest highlight is the friendships I have made over my marching career and watching our girls grow into confident young ladies."



Karen says marching is a great sport for all ages because you can make new friends, learn self-control, get travel opportunities, have personal achievement, gain team and self-discipline, improve physical fitness and become part of a family.

"We have a range of teams that will accommodate most people. Whether you are wanting competitive, a bit of exercise or wanting to become part of great friendships and a family atmosphere, then marching could be the sport for you."

The club was also planning to hold a 20-year reunion for present and past members in June, but has decided to postpone the celebrations to next year due to Covid-19 uncertainties.

Madison Blues Marching was founded in 2002, and has four teams, two competitive and two participation.

Its competitive teams are under 12 (7-to-12-year-olds) and senior (12 and over).

Its participation teams are open free choice (4-to-6-year-olds) and an adult open free choice team (30 and over).