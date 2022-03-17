A group of microvolunteers colouring in letter placards, used by children in Starship Hospital to decorate the walls of their hospital room. Photo / Desmond Nielsen Photography

Microvolunteering allows people to make a difference in bite-sized ways, and Rotorua's Chantelle Cobby is excited to be part of sharing its magic through a virtual conference.

Described as bite-sized volunteer tasks that allow people to make a difference in their community in small chunks of time, microvolunteering is driven by the idea that a huge impact can collectively be created when individuals unite together to do a little good.

Cobby, Microvolunteering Collective founder, says this April Kiwis will have the opportunity to experience the magic of microvolunteering for themselves, at New Zealand's first microvolunteering conference.

A joint collaboration between The Microvolunteering Collective and Volunteering New Zealand, the free virtual conference - 'Micro Moments for Macro Change', is designed to empower Kiwis to use their skills, strengths, and creativity to make a meaningful difference in their communities.

Seven interactive activities will be on offer throughout the day, from writing postcards for lonely residents in local resthomes to repurposing old clothing into tug toys for animals at the SPCA, and even a charitable bake-along, facilitated by Great Kiwi Bake-Off winner Alby Hailes.

All activities will be delivered through Zoom between 10am and 8.30pm on April 14, and individuals, community groups and workplaces are encouraged to get involved and participate in any activities which capture their interest.

Cobby says there's something for everyone.

"The beauty of microvolunteering is that anyone can get behind it.

"Microvolunteering breaks down the barriers that often prevent people from participating in traditional forms of volunteering and provides a platform for those of all ages, experiences, backgrounds, and abilities, to serve their community.

"Our conference is no exception to that".

She says The Microvolunteering Collective was founded in 2019 while she was studying at Waikato University.

"I've been really lucky to grow up volunteering. I watched my parents be quite selfless and it is a huge part of my identity.

"At university, I found I wasn't able to volunteer in the ways I was used to."

She says this was due to a whole new range of barriers such as transport and more limited time.

After talking with others she realised this challenge wasn't unique to her, and this drew the inspiration for the collective.

She says volunteering, in general, has a whole range of benefits and microvolunteering enables more people to access those benefits in an easy and fun way.

Cobby says holding this conference is very exciting and that it will be cool to bring the concept of microvolunteering to a whole lot of people.

"It will be a special celebration of what we can collectively achieve."

Volunteering New Zealand chief executive Michelle Kitney said, "microvolunteering proves that anyone can be a volunteer".

"Many people giving a short burst of time and energy can achieve so much."

Free tickets to the conference can be secured at events.humanitix.com/micro-moments-for-macro-change, and enquiries can be directed to chantellecobby98@gmail.com.