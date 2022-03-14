Rotorua Citizens Advice Bureau manager Jane Eynon-Richards. Photo / Shauni James

This week, Citizen Advice Bureau's Annual Awareness Week, the Rotorua centre has focused on renting issues because they are among the most common topics people ask about.

Jane Eynon-Richards, the Rotorua Citizens Advice Bureau manager, says tenancy questions were the second most popular topic the bureau volunteers helped clients with during the past year.

She says some of the regular problems they see include questions about rent payments, bond refunds, disputes over damage and inspections, and problems with mouldy, damp housing.

Jane says lots of renting problems occur because people don't know their rights and responsibilities as tenants (or landlords).

So the bureau is using its awareness week, from March 12 to 18, to get the message out about your rights as a tenant.

"There are a few key things to remember when you are renting. One of the most important is that it's a legal requirement to have a written tenancy agreement.

"The agreement is your 'go-to' if you have any disputes. It sets out the terms that you agreed to with your landlord."

She says you also need to keep a record of any changes to the agreement, such as adding or removing any co-tenants.

If you have any problems, the best thing to do is raise them with your landlord as soon as possible.

"It's good to put any issues in writing, so that you have a record of this communication.

"Talking to your landlord (or tenant) as soon as possible can help resolve a lot of difficulties, but if you can't reach an agreement or your landlord doesn't sort things out within a reasonable time period, you have some other options."

Jane says a polite follow-up discussion or email can sometimes result in action, but if this doesn't work the tenant can send the landlord a 14-day notice to remedy.

"This is a letter warning the landlord that they have 14 days to fix the problem, or you may go to the Tenancy Tribunal to sort the matter out.

"If the landlord still doesn't act, the tenant can make an application to the Tenancy Tribunal.

"It costs just over $20 to apply to the Tenancy Tribunal, and you can apply online or using a paper form."

Jane says knowing your rights is always a good place to start, and there is a lot of great information about your renting rights at www.cab.org.nz.

"We are always here to help. You can contact the bureau by phone or email – (07) 348 3936 or 0800 367 222, rotorua@cab.org.nz.

"Hopefully soon we will be back with our face-to-face service at 1143 Eruera St."

Migrant Information Session

Citizens Advice Bureau Rotorua has been providing a face-to-face information service for migrants under a contract with the Ministry of Immigration for more than seven years.

The purpose of the service is to arm migrants with information on all the issues they need to know about to make settling into the New Zealand way of life easier and as stress-free as possible.

As part of the contract, the bureau is required to provide new migrants with the opportunity to find out more in-depth information on topics that are of interest to them and relevant to settling into the Kiwi way of life.

For the next session, the bureau is partnering with the Rotorua office of the Inland Revenue Department to present a session on the Covid support payment for businesses.

Jane says, "Rotorua has many small businesses owned or operated by people who have immigrated to New Zealand in recent years.

"For a variety of reasons these business owners may not be aware of all the assistance and support that is available to them."

She says at the moment businesses are struggling with the impact of Covid-19, especially in terms of being able to remain open while staff are isolating, meeting rent and other service payments, supply chain issues etc.

This session will provide some vital information about what the Covid support payment for businesses is, how to apply and to ask questions of trained IRD staff in relation to the payment, Jane says.

Because of the Omicron situation, the session will be offered via Microsoft Teams and will run for an hour on Thursday, March 24, starting at 5.30pm.

The bureau will need people to register so an invitation can be sent to join the session. To register email the bureau at rotorua@cab.org.nz by this Saturday, March 20.