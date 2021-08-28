Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Rotorua Citizens Advice Bureau still operating during lockdown

An additional 82 community cases of Covid-19 were reported in New Zealand on August 28. Video / NZ Herald

Despite the slippers, leggings and the office now based in the manager's lounge, the Rotorua Citizens Advice Bureau is still offering its service of free, impartial and confidential advice to anyone who needs it.

Following the Level 4 lockdown announcement earlier this month, and just like in 2020, the Rotorua Bureau swung into action.

It is still able to offer its much-needed service, albeit in a somewhat different fashion- with of course no face-to-face service – but access to the myriad of information and advice that the bureau gives via the telephone, website, Facebook and email.

Rotorua Citizen Advice Bureau manager Jane Eynon-Richards said they were aware that at this crucial time people had a huge number of issues and questions to address.

Rotorua Citizens Advice Bureau manager Jane Eynon-Richards with Terry - a volunteer and on the mangement board, taken before lockdown. Photo / Supplied

"Just like in 2020 lives have literally been turned upside down again, with instant changes in work circumstances, the inability to just get out of the house and access services, family and friends and uncertainty about when this might all end.

"People are used to the bureau being here to answer all sorts of questions, so we wanted to make sure we were still here to help – and from our experience in 2020 we knew it was possible," Eynon-Richards said.

To make the service operate effectively, the manager is acting as a triage point, answering phone calls and emails. The inquiries are then sent out to a team of volunteers who research the question and provide information and advice on what to do next which is then relayed back to the client.

"Those who have used the service in the last few days all seem to be so grateful that there is a voice at the end of the line to talk to," Eynon-Richards said.

"The bureau volunteers are also very willing to be on the roster and being available to help. I think being a CAB volunteer does get into the blood and becomes an important part of one's life – so being able to continue with the service during the lockdown is fantastic," she said.

The types of calls received in the week of lockdown have been many and varied, with the majority around the use of the Covid-19 wage subsidy, accessing food and other financial support, as well as several "normal" inquiries around consumer rights, legal assistance, finding a JP, neighbourhood disputes and all those topics that make up a usual CAB day.

No inquiry is too big or too small – the team of trained volunteers just want to help and make this tricky time less stressful for everyone.

You can call the Rotorua CAB free from a mobile or landline on 0800 367 222 – calls are answered between 10am and 3pm Monday to Friday – you can also leave a message outside these times, email the Bureau on rotorua@cab.org.nz or visit the Rotorua Citizens Advice Bureau Facebook page or www.cab.org.nz