Rotorua Citizens Advice Bureau keen to hear from groups for directories

Jane Eynon-Richards with copies of the Good Health Directory and Volunteer Guide. Photo / Supplied

It's that time of the year again when emails and phone calls are made to all the agencies and organisations that appear in the Rotorua Citizens Advice Bureau's two printed resources.

These resources are the Good Health Directory of Health and Well-Being Services in Rotorua and the Rotorua Volunteer Guide.

Manager Jane Eynon-Richards says the Rotorua Citizens Advice Bureau has researched, edited and produced the Good Health Directory for many years now, and is one of the most highly regarded and best-used printed community directories in Rotorua.

It is hoped this year's research will be complete in time to release the new editions by June.

The directory provides comprehensive information from advocates, through to health support groups, rest homes and activities and groups for older people, mental health providers, general practitioners, pharmacies, dentists, hospitals, homeless support services, Māori health initiatives, fitness providers, and everything in between.

"Often referred to as the Bureau's Bible, the Good Health Directory can be used by bureau volunteers several times a day, every day," says Jane.

"Clients ring or call in for information on addiction information, parenting programmes, activities for the elderly, contacts for the one of health support groups in Rotorua and names of doctors, dentists, and counsellors.

"Generally we can find the answer in the directory. It is also used by a wide number of not-for-profit and government agencies in their work with the community."

The Rotorua Volunteer Guide is a slightly newer guide – this booklet contains information on those organisations that rely on volunteers to successfully provide their services.

It is used by members of the community who are looking for voluntary work – whether to fill in their days, get to know people, give back to the community or by people new to Rotorua wanting to become involved in Rotorua and get local work experience.

"There are always new groups and organisations that establish in response to gaps within the community. It is those groups who we would now love to hear from," says Jane.

"Whilst we have a very good handle on who is who in Rotorua, sometimes we have not been made aware of these new services so they may be excluded from the directories.

"So if you are one of these groups and maybe you have not heard about the Good Health Directory or the Volunteer Guide, and would like to be part of these free resources, please call into the bureau or drop us an email to tell us all about yourselves."

The Rotorua Citizens Advice Bureau is located at 1143 Eruera St and is open Monday to Thursday from 9am to 5pm and Friday 9am to 3pm. You can call (07) 348 3936 or 0800 367 22 or email the bureau to rotorua@cab.org.nz.