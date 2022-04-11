Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Bay of Plenty road toll sparks call for increased penalties, policing data revealed

5 minutes to read
National road policing manager Superintendent Steve Greally says everyone needs help keep our roads safe. Photo / NZME

Sandra Conchie
By
Sandra Conchie

Multimedia journalist

Ten deaths, 473 drink drivers, 337 mobile phone users and more than 1200 people caught speeding.

That's the grim picture Rotorua's 2021 road policing data paints, sparking calls for harsher penalties for drivers who flout

