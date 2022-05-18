Taupō's Paul Mikkelson, pictured with his dog Kuru, died after a short battle with cancer earlier this year. The community is getting behind his family during this trying time. Photo / Supplied

Taupō's Paul Mikkelson, pictured with his dog Kuru, died after a short battle with cancer earlier this year. The community is getting behind his family during this trying time. Photo / Supplied

Taupō man Paul Mikkelson's whānau were left reeling when he died after a short battle with cancer earlier this year.

While nothing can replace what they have lost, the local community has done what it does best in a heartwarming display of support for Paul's wife and child.

Harcourts Taupō organised Cocktails for a Cause at Vine Eatery & Bar last week.

The Harcourts team approached local businesses and organisations to provide items and vouchers for raffles and auctions on the night and they delivered in spades. The ticketed event was a sellout and $30,000 was raised for Paul's wife Louise and their 3-year-old boy.

Harcourts Taupō director Mary-Louise Johns says the first edition of Cocktails for a Cause was held last year.

"Last year, one of our staff member's mum was dying of cancer and needed $4000 a month worth of medication. So, Cocktails for a Cause was born out of that.

"It was so successful, we thought 'let's do it again'."

Harcourts Taupō administrator Brittany Cradock helped lead the organising of the event and says once they heard about what had happened to Paul it was a no-brainer.

"He worked at Hunting and Fishing and was quite well known in the community. His wife has been left as a solo mum with a mortgage so we wanted to help them any way we could."

She says it was overwhelming seeing how many people got behind the cause.

"The prizes were amazing, everyone just wanted to give. It was a fun night as well, everyone really came together."

💙A Community That Cares is A Community That Thrives 💙 Harcourts Taupō would like to extend a warm thank you to the... Posted by Harcourts Taupō on Thursday, May 12, 2022

In a true display of community spirit, when the Harcourts auctioneer for the night could not make it due to illness, Grant Bayley of Bayleys Real Estate Taupō put professional rivalries aside and offered to step up in his place.

"He said it would be an honour," Brittany says.

"We all came together for the right cause and it was seamless, it was really cool."

Mary-Louise says it was incredible to see the way local businesses got behind the event.

"Everybody is struggling after Covid-19 but they still get behind things. The raffle tickets were $10 each and we auctioned some items as well as selling tickets at the door for $30, which included a Mikkelson cocktail, made in Paul's honour.

"We thought instead of giving it to a community group, imagine the impact you could make with $30,000 for one person who really needs it."

Paul's wife Louise says she was left speechless by the outpouring of support from the Taupō community.

"It was awesome what Harcourts did," she says.

"I was a little bit hesitant about doing it but I'm glad I did. They did an amazing job of it and I couldn't be more thankful for what they did. I lack the words a little bit because I was just astounded by people's generosity towards the night."

She says Paul was "awesome".

"He loved his family beyond anything. He was very passionate about what he loves and was always willing to pass on knowledge regarding that."