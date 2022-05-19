Harcourts Taupō director Mary-Louise Johns (left) and Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas (right) present Mike Martin with Harcourts Good Sort Award for May. Photo / David Beck

Sometimes if you want something done, you just have to do it yourself.

That's what musical director Mike Martin did when he arrived in Taupō and struggled to find a brass band. His efforts in recent years to revive the Taupō Brass Band, which played at this year's Anzac service, have had him named the Harcourts Good Sort of the Month for May.

Harcourts Taupō director Mary-Louise Johns says Mike has led the way in bringing a brass band back to Taupō.

Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas thanked Mike for his efforts.

"On behalf of the people of Taupō, thank you so much for rekindling the band. I'm sure a lot of people love seeing the band back up and running, we really appreciate it and congratulations."

He says the Taupō community would not thrive as it does without people such as Mike taking the initiative.

"Community people like Mike are wonderful. Organisations struggle with numbers these days, the pressure of families and other commitments, so to take time on a voluntary basis is just great.

"I was brought up seeing the brass band as a kid, at Christmas time especially, always at the front and centre of parades and that sort of thing. Now, they're back and they have a good facility up at the AC Baths.

"Mike totally deserves this award."

… at the going down of the sun, and in the morning. We Will Remember them. Lest we Forget Posted by Taupo Brass on Sunday, April 24, 2022

Mike says it is an honour to receive the Good Sort award.

"It's all a bit surreal really. The brass band has been close to my heart for a long time, I've played in brass bands for 25 years myself.

"When we moved to Taupō, I reached out to a few people to see if there was a brass band because I was missing playing. They said there wasn't but maybe we should restart it, so I said 'let's grab it by the horns and go for it'."

Numbers fluctuated during the Covid-19 pandemic, but the band is still thriving.

"It's more of a social thing but this year we're trying to go to a contest in September, to bring Taupō to the brass band arena in New Zealand.

"We also have the Te Awamutu band coming here in September, so that will be 50 of us on the stage in the Great Lake Centre at the same point. We're hoping to time that with the annual Charter Parade so we'll have 50 of us marching in that too."

Mike and the band were thrilled to be able to play in the Anzac service in Taupō this year.

• If you know someone who deserves to be recognised as a Harcourts Good Sort, send your nominations to info@harcourtstaupo.co.nz