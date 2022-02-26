Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Bay's first KiwiBuild, Mountview Green, ready for move in

5 minutes to read
Excited Jenna Keane pictured inside her new KiwiBuild home which she expects to move into on March 4. Photo / Supplied

Excited Jenna Keane pictured inside her new KiwiBuild home which she expects to move into on March 4. Photo / Supplied

Sandra Conchie
By
Sandra Conchie

Multimedia journalist

It has been a project fraught with delays from the beginning with supply chain problems and Covid lockdowns and restrictions stalling progress, but the first homes in Rotorua's Mountview Green development are ready.

The section

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.