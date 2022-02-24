There are 773 frontline police officers in the Bay of Plenty. Photo / NZME

Security workers are dealing with more violence and threats as the Bay of Plenty's gang presence increases, with less support from police, a security company boss says. As of October last year, there were 773 fulltime officers in the Bay, up 15 per cent on 2017's total of 670. Across New Zealand, there were 10,093 officers - up by 1198.

The claim that the firearms buyback scheme was a bold initiative that has reduced firearm violence is not supported by the evidence. A scheme which paid over the odds to buy, in some cases, inoperable firearms from lawful people, has done nothing more than provide optics to a gullible electorate. Did we really expect the gangs to hand their weapons in? Really?

Rob K

It's baffling as to why gangs are even allowed to exist. Crime, drugs, intimidation, lawless behaviour. What other country in the world tolerates gangs like ours? The excuse trotted out is "human rights". Nonsense. Time to eliminate gangs and give police a break from needing to deal with this sanctioned organised criminal group flouting every law. Does any party have the political will or guts to do it?

David F

In 2019 Labour shot down NZ's equivalent of the "Strike Force Raptor" unit designed to deal specifically with gangs. In 2021 it rehashed some of the idea proposed by National back then, designed to target the assets of gangs. The problem is its approach is half-baked; it was more focused on doing the opposite of National's plan than actually finding the best solution for the problem. And now we have an even bigger problem. Labour needs to swallow its pride and accept it got this one so very wrong.

Keryn D

Increasing police numbers may help but more cops all being hamstrung by the consensus approach is unlikely to make any real difference. Minister Williams' comment about taking the guns off the street is a joke, the gangs who ignored the change in the gun laws will still be laughing.

Paddy G

The priority on family harm means a lot of police time on callouts for simple arguments, using police as a weapon and false or exaggerated allegations. Meanwhile, gang antisocial behaviour is insufficiently covered.

Hans L

From what I know personally, many who joined the police found the job unrewarding and stressful leading them to quit the force. Moving cops from all over the country to deal with protests in Wellington just leaves the regions exposed to criminal activity. Clearly the attrition rate may be why there is always shortage.

Ernest S

The same new age weak response to the protestors in Wellington is the same new age weak response being taken against gangs. No, all criminals and the results are the same. All are emboldened because they know it will either be a wet bus ticket punishment or none at all. It is a deliberate agenda by Labour to lower the prison population even going so far as to release offenders early.

Ross H

Good that the numbers of police are increasing and that they are onto crime with some very good results catching crooks dealing drugs and other crime in the BOP. The Government needs to help police more by tightening accountability laws so that 14+ year olds doing the bidding of older gang members are treated as adults for the purpose of their offending. Crooks need consequences as a deterrent for their crimes. At present, the consequences delivered by courts, our laws and justice system are weak. Oranga Tamariki and lawyers act as advocates for young criminals. Victims are intimidated.

Paul B

Greatest increase in numbers is in the service centre. Are these people classified as 'front line'?

Ian P

Are we ready to look at gangs, crime, anti-social behaviour and what creates space in society for it? The social and racial inequities. Poor wages and jobs. Poor housing and violence in the family. This isn't really a police problem. This is a social policy problem. And social policy is where citizens need to direct their energy. The notion of harder sentences, penalties hasn't really worked over the decades. Changing people's lives through jobs, housing, safer communities and denying gangs space to peddle their behaviour and products might be harder. But we really do know what doesn't work.

Thomas M

I notice the article's police data chart covers only a four-year period from 2017 to 2021. This is unfair in my opinion. The NZ Police Annual Reports from 2008 onwards show that the Key government ended with only 446 more cops than they started with - over a nine-year period. That's a peanut increase all things considered - especially given we now have 1195 more cops than before as a result of Ardern's government policy. In short, cop numbers have grown more than twice as much under Ardern's government compared to Keys, and this was done in half the time to boot. Credit where credit is due.

Timothy T

