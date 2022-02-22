Voyager 2021 media awards
Covid-19 Omicron outbreak: Rotorua Boys High School online learning for the next week

Rotorua Boys' High School students will continue learning online until at least Friday. Photo / Getty Images

Talia Parker

Rotorua Boy's High School will be online learning for at least the rest of this week after a teacher tested positive on Saturday.

In a letter to parents, principal Chris Grinter said the Ministry of Health had advised the school to continue online learning until Friday.

Grinter said there were 350 close contacts identified by the ministry, and those who had tested positive were reporting mild symptoms.

"Although actual cases remain relatively small, the number of close contacts continue to rise."

The school had activity days planned for Year 13 and Year 9 students on Friday and Monday, but these were postponed "postponed to a time when school is back to normal".

He emphasised that the school was still open and students were urged to attend their virtual lessons.

"It is important to make this online situation work well and allow programmes to proceed."