Rotorua Covid-19 Community Testing Centre behind the Copthorne Hotel. Photo / Ben Fraser

The Rotorua Community Testing Centre has run out of Rapid Antigen Testing.

In a social media post this afternoon, Lakes District Health Board said the testing centre remained open for PCR testing only today.

"We will re-open tomorrow with expected RATs, however, we will be in phase 3 so only household contacts of positive cases need to be tested. Close contacts will no longer need to isolate or be tested," the post said.

The Taupō testing centre remains open for both RATs and PCR testing.

Lakes DHB testing centres:

• Rotorua Community Testing Centre. Open 8.30am to 3pm. Behind Copthorne Hotel, entrance from Ward Ave

• Taupō Community Testing Centre. Open 8.30am to 3pm. 79 Miro St