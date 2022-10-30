John Heald pushing a mower at Age Concern Rotorua. Photo / Mead Norton

Those with skills and experience in handiwork and maintenance are encouraged to contact Age Concern Rotorua to help out local elderly with work around the home.

Age Concern Rotorua manager Rory O'Rourke says their members take advantage of a service they have been providing for several years, called The Supergold Skills programme.

He says some of their members need a bit of gardening work or maintenance completed around their home.

''Often it isn't a huge job, but it is too hard for our members to do.

"Our members contact Age Concern Rotorua to ask the staff if they know of anyone.

''We connect our member with a handyperson who could do the work."

The programme includes a wide range of services and professional tradespeople, such as builders, plumbers and electricians.

He says during Covid-19 the Age Concern helpers were unable to visit, and as a result the

numbers of providers dropped off.

Age Concern now needs to build up its list of helpers again.

Age Concern Rotorua is looking for people to join the Supergold Skills provider list who have life experience and skills in a range of areas, including dog walking and pet sitting, cleaning, hanging curtains, general property repairs, clearing gutters, painting, water blasting, moving plants, mowing lawns and concreting.

The Supergold Skills programme was started in response to a growing number of people seeking recommendations for tradespeople and odd-job people, who were trustworthy and didn't "cost the earth", Rory says.

"Some older people were nervous about responding to advertisements for a variety of reasons, such as not knowing what the person was like, feeling concerned the job was too small to be of interest, or concerns around how much it was going to cost.

"Age Concern Rotorua acted as the 'connector' between the client and the provider of the service, and the negotiation of charges and time would be between the handyperson and the member."

Rory says providers are not employed by Age Concern, and once connected, Age Concern steps back.

He says providers are interviewed and vetted by police.

"Most of our tradespeople are semi-retired, and some have been professionals and want to help other people – they like giving back to the community.

"As well as being honest and reliable, the providers needed to be great working with older clients/kaumātua, helping to support them to remain in their home and independent.

"If you think that you may be able to help by providing a service and joining our providers team we would love to hear from you.

"We do ask, that to take advantage of this service, that you are a member of

Age Concern and you are in your own home, not renting or in a rest home."