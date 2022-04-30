Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Seniors on superannuation struggle to afford the basics as cost of living soars

7 minutes to read
Increasing numbers of seniors are living on the breadline while receiving superannuation. Photo / Getty Images

Increasing numbers of sseniors are living on the breadline while receiving superannuation. Photo / Getty Images

Cira Olivier
By
Cira Olivier

Multimedia journalist

One elderly couple feel "ripped off" while they struggle in retirement, dipping into their small pool of savings to get by.

Another man has his coffee black because he can't afford milk and saves $5

Tips for those in, or approaching retirement: