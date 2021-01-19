$52,000 funding available for Rotorua arts initiatives

The vocals class perform at the Rotorua Music School Concert 2020. Photo / Riley Claxton

Additional funding has been added to the latest Rotorua District Creative Communities Scheme round, meaning more than $52,000 is available to support Rotorua arts initiatives.

With nearly double the normal amount offered, applications are being sought for this funding round which closes on March 6.

Rotorua Creative Communities Scheme administrator Julie Parsons hoped the additional support would allow a wide range of different arts activities to take place in Rotorua this year.

"This is a real opportunity for creatives to make a difference in the lives of Rotorua people by helping them to participate in the arts," Parsons said.

The Creative Communities Scheme (CCS) provides funding to local arts projects so that all New Zealanders can be involved in, support or attend a wide range of events including dance, literature, Māori arts, crafts, film, music, Pacific arts, theatre and visual arts.

Two recent projects supported by CCS focused on engaging with local youth.

The Rotorua Music School hosted an end of year performance which involved almost half the students.

The concert provided an opportunity for students to develop all aspects of musicianship, gain experience performing alongside their peers, appreciate their own and others' achievements, prepare for a performance deadline, be celebrated and supported by an audience of their families and local music community.

The Rotorua Mad Poets Society also received funding from CCS to publish an anthology of poetry from Rotorua youth entitled Te Reo Pohewa.

A clarinet duo performs at the Rotorua Music School Concert 2020. Photo / Riley Claxton

Forty teachers across 14 Rotorua schools were involved in supporting the young poets during the process.

The anthology included poems from 141 young people and offered a panoramic view of what it means to be a young person growing up in Rotorua. One section of the book consists of 'Lockdown poems' and gives a glimpse into what this meant for young people during this extraordinary time.

Applications must be for arts projects which have not yet started (must start after April 1) and which will be completed within 12 months of receiving funding.

Parsons advised applicants to apply early in the planning phase as later applications may see some expenditure ineligible. Previous applicants are welcome to apply, but will only be considered if their end-of-project accountability reports have been received.

On February 16 (12-2pm), interested groups are invited to a drop-in session about the Creative Communities Scheme. Parsons will be available to answer any questions about types of events, timing of projects and offer assistance about what is expected during the application process.

This free event will take place in the Community Meeting Room on the ground floor of Rotorua Library, Te Aka Mauri.

Applications can be completed online or downloaded from www.rotorualakescouncil.nz/creativecommunities and completed applications should be emailed to julie.parsons@rotorualc.nz by March 6, or posted to Julie Parsons at Rotorua Lakes Council, Private Bag 3029, Rotorua, 3046.