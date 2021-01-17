Rotorua Lakefront Car Show will be back with plenty of gems to marvel at

Rotorua's Michael Thorne with his 1988 Panther Kallista V6 2.8 at last year's show. Photo / File

Those with a passion for cars will be in heaven this weekend, and even those new to the world of cars are bound to find plenty to marvel at during an annual car show.

The ninth annual Rotorua Lakefront Car Show is on this Sunday at the Rotorua Village Green.

It is an informal car show open to any individuals or clubs to display their vehicles.

Drivers displaying their cars will be asked for a gold coin donation, with all proceeds donated to St John Rotorua.

The car show is free for spectators but they can also make a donation.

Rotorua Vintage and Veteran Car Club chairman David Tomlinson says more than 450 cars were on display at last year's show - "It was outstanding".

He says they are hopeful the same number or more will be on show this year.

"Anyone can bring an interesting car, truck or motorbike, ideally before 10am.

Rotorua Vintage and Veteran Car Club's David Tomlinson with his 1978 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow II. Photo / File

"It's fantastic to be able to hold this event [after 2020]. It's great people can travel for it and that Rotorua can host others for the event."

He says one of the many interesting cars featured in last year's show included a very rare 1935 SSOne, which was the precursor to the Jaguar range of cars.

The show is also a special opportunity to see locally-owned classic cars which they may not see on a regular day.

"For a lot of people their classic cars are private."

Last year's Rotorua Lakefront Car Show raised $2000 for St John.

David says Rotorua's St John is a great cause for the show to get behind because they were always in need of funding support and, "everyone in Rotorua could potentially need them one day".

He suggests that the best viewing time is between 10.30am and midday, but cars should be on the lawn until 2pm.

The details

- What: 9th Annual Rotorua Lakefront Car Show

- When: Sunday, January 24, 10am to 2pm

- Where: Rotorua Village Green, Lakefront

- Free, can donate to St John Rotorua