The coalition Government is working on a new housing investment system which focuses on building the right houses, in the right places, for the right people, Bishop said.

This includes more one and two-bedroom homes, which are in greatest demand, and catering for people with the highest need, such as those with physical disabilities or mental health, he said.

The area with the most need, the worst rental stress and the highest number of families living in motels, was Northland, Bishop said.

More housing would come for the region, although it might be built by community housing providers or Māori housing providers, rather than Kāinga Ora, he said.

Northern Expressway work to start 2026

Housing Minister Chris Bishop told the NorthChamber meeting Northland has the greatest need for social housing in the country. Photo / Denise Piper

Bishop also gave an update on the Northern Expressway, the 100km highway from Warkworth to Whangārei which currently has “the worst safety record in the country”, he said.

Bishop said the first stage of the project, from Warkworth to Te Hana, is in the procurement phase, with three international consortia entering the bidding phase for a public-private partnership.

He expected to have a confirmed bidder by early next year, a contract awarded by the middle of the year and construction beginning before the end of 2026.

For the second stage of the project, which includes the “challenging terrain” of the Brynderwyns, a preferred corridor has been found east of the current route.

The preferred route for the third stage of the project, from Port Marsden Highway to Whangārei, is expected soon, he said.

The "minister of nearly everything" Chris Bishop, centre right, was welcomed to Northland by Whangarei mayor Vince Cocurullo, Whangarei MP Shane Reti, NorthChamber chief executive Leah McKerrow, Northland MP Grant McCallum and NorthChamber acting chair Stephen Gibson. Photo / Denise Piper

Bishop was clear to point out the project was a long-term one which could take decades.

When questioned, he said he did not want to say how long it would take nor how much it would cost.

“I’m not an expert and there’s a long history of politicians over-promising and under-delivering: you’ve been let down.

“I’m just trying to be realistic about the fact it’s an expensive project, it’s a long-term project and the terrain is really challenging, I’m told.”

Bishop said the Northern Expressway was an example of long-term infrastructure being planned for by the Infrastructure Commission.

Higgins general manager Andrew McRae, Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop and Channel Infrastructure chief executive Rob Buchanan turned the ceremonious first sod for the new bitumen import terminal.

The commission has drafted a plan for the country’s infrastructure over the next 30 years and Bishop said he is conscious of getting broad cross-party support, so it becomes New Zealand’s vision.

RMA is ‘what’s wrong with this country’

RMA reform was another key topic for Bishop, who said the act made it too hard to build roads, houses and energy generation.

“It’s at the heart of so much about what’s wrong with this country.”

The coalition Government is focused on “quick wins” with the RMA, such as fast-track consenting, as well as completely overhauling the legislation, he said.

The changes would focus on setting standards - for example, for building a road - and work that meets that standard will not need a consent.

Those who breach the standards would be penalised, with penalties likely to increase, he said.

The meeting included time for questions and McKerrow summarised by saying it was important for members to hear ministers, and for ministers to hear the voices of the community.

Bishop’s visit to Northland included a sod-turning ceremony for a new bitumen import terminal at Channel Infrastructure’s Marsden Point site.

Channel and contractor Higgins - a division of Fletcher Building - announced the new terminal in November 2024.

The project is expected to be completed in the second half of 2026 and will cost Channel Infrastructure between $17m and $21m.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.