Home / Northern Advocate

Northland has worst housing need in country, Housing Minister Chris Bishop says

Denise Piper
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

Housing Minister Chris Bishop admitted housing needs are greatest in Northland. Photo / NZME

Northland has a housing crisis and the greatest need for social housing in the country, according to Housing Minister Chris Bishop.

This was one of the key messages from Bishop to about 50 Northland business representatives, at a NorthChamber event yesterday.

NorthChamber chief executive Leah McKerrow described him as the

