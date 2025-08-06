The Far North and Whangārei have some of the highest rates of people living without shelter in New Zealand. Photo / NZME
Northland social services and housing providers have called on the Government to urgently address rising homelessness in the region.
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development’s latest Homelessness Insights Report shows the number of people living without shelter has increased across the country.
Apart from Auckland, the FarNorth and Whangārei districts had the highest estimated rates of people living without shelter, with 525, and 237 respectively, the report says.
Toddy Shepherd, the chief executive of He Korowai Trust, a transitional housing provider which supports whānau experiencing homelessness in Kaitāia, said homelessness had changed over the past seven years.
“Back then homelessness was about not having a tenancy agreement.
The Government report, released on July 23, cites the Far North as the territorial authority with among the highest rates, with 74.2 people living without shelter per 10,000 population.
Living without shelter is defined by the ministry as “living situations that provide no shelter, or makeshift shelter”, and include living on the street, and in improvised dwellings such as cars, tents, or garages.
Shepherd said there were currently 15 whānau sleeping in cars, some with a makeshift lean-to attached, in the former Warehouse carpark in Kaitāia each night.
“The team will go and talk to them and ask if they’ve eaten and if they want more permanent housing.
“A lot will say ‘yes’ but you’ll get the people who’ve lived this way of life for years and are comfortable with that.
“They feel they can’t do anything different.”
Shepherd said there was not enough emergency and transitional housing in the area.
Another 15 to 20 houses were desperately needed, she said.
“The Government doesn’t see what we see here in Kaitāia.
“If the Government were to put money into increasing transitional housing in the Far North, it would go a long way to solving homelessness.”
Te Tai Tokerau MP Mariameno Kapa-Kingi said nearly 6000 mokopuna were living in poverty across the region.
She called on Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka to “urgently answer to all whānau and mokopuna left homeless in the wake of regressive changes to emergency housing eligibility”.
“The consequences of these policy changes have hit our people hard in Te Tai Tokerau.
“The rise in rough sleeping, homelessness, and mokopuna living in cars is a clear testament to this Government’s ‘tough on poverty’ approach.”
In March 2024, the Government announced changes to emergency housing criteria, including the requirement for people to prove their need for emergency housing, and that they had not “contributed” to that need themselves.