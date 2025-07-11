Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Critical housing shortage: Kāinga Ora axes 40 new Northland projects

Denise Piper
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
5 mins to read

The desperate need for houses in Northland is being made worse by Kāinga Ora cutting new housing projects, a community advocate says. Photo / NZME

The desperate need for houses in Northland is being made worse by Kāinga Ora cutting new housing projects, a community advocate says. Photo / NZME

Northland is facing a critical housing shortage as Kāinga Ora formally stops 40 new housing projects across the region, a community leader says.

The proposed developments would have created at least 450 new state homes in central Whangārei, Ruakākā, Dargaville and the Far North as part of a big build

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate