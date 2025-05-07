Whare Āwhina chief executive Liz Cassidy-Canning says the new community cafe and headquarters on Cameron St is a new chapter for the charity. Photo / Denise Piper
A fresh-smelling new community cafe is offering a bright and welcoming space for Whangārei’s rough sleepers.
Charity Whare Āwhina, formerly known as 155 Whare Āwhina, has opened its new headquarters and community cafe on Cameron St, in the former Whangārei police station.
The revamped site brings together the charity’s legal, housing, kai and support services under one roof and replaces its former hub and day centre Open Arms, on Robert St.
As well as a welcoming day space for connection and kai, there will be wraparound services and information about Whare Āwhina’s social supermarket for those who need it, said chief executive Liz Cassidy-Canning.
Open Arms was a good start, but the centre was never meant to be a long-term solution, she said.
One former rough sleeper, Fred Tito, said everyone needs help in some way.
He said the new space was full of “beautiful energy” from the input of many people.
“Even though it’s sad to see the closing of one chapter last week, with Open Arms, here we can awhi many, many people who are houseless, not homeless.”
The Cameron St site was formally opened on Wednesday with a celebration attended by around 100 people, all of whom Cassidy-Canning thanked.
“The voices that feed these ideas are yours and the hands that make it happen are ours,” she told the crowd.
Whangārei night shelter still a need
Rough sleepers who attended the opening said the community cafe was nice, but was missing the showers and laundry facilities previously available at Open Arms.
One rough sleeper, Jason Poutai, said he would be happy to pay for using such facilities, for instance, if coin-operated showers were available at the former Old Boys’ Rugby and Sports Club on Port Rd.
“I’m not asking for a hand-up. The measure of a society is how they treat their vulnerable.”
Poutai said he continues to protest for a night shelter for those who have nowhere to sleep.