“The space had a short time – we knew by the number of people who walked through the door that this need was great.”

The new cafe has been designed with input from the homeless community, who wanted a nice-smelling place where they could come together and eat, Cassidy-Canning said.

“For the community, the food brings them in ... This brings them back into a space where they’re seen.”

She said many people in Whangārei are apathetic about homelessness, or blame individuals, but change needs to be made together.

One former rough sleeper, Fred Tito, said everyone needs help in some way.

He said the new space was full of “beautiful energy” from the input of many people.

“Even though it’s sad to see the closing of one chapter last week, with Open Arms, here we can awhi many, many people who are houseless, not homeless.”

The Cameron St site was formally opened on Wednesday with a celebration attended by around 100 people, all of whom Cassidy-Canning thanked.

“The voices that feed these ideas are yours and the hands that make it happen are ours,” she told the crowd.

Those attending the opening could see how the new cafe for Whangārei's rough sleepers is warm and bright. Photo / Denise Piper

Whangārei night shelter still a need

Rough sleepers who attended the opening said the community cafe was nice, but was missing the showers and laundry facilities previously available at Open Arms.

One rough sleeper, Jason Poutai, said he would be happy to pay for using such facilities, for instance, if coin-operated showers were available at the former Old Boys’ Rugby and Sports Club on Port Rd.

“I’m not asking for a hand-up. The measure of a society is how they treat their vulnerable.”

Poutai said he continues to protest for a night shelter for those who have nowhere to sleep.

Rough sleeper Jason Poutai said the new cafe is nice, but a night shelter is still needed. Photo / Denise Piper

The Whangārei District Council rejected a proposal for a night shelter at the Old Boys’ club last year, saying it was not the council’s role.

Poutai wants a summit in Whangārei – involving different agencies, businesses and local residents – to work out how to set up a night shelter before World Homeless Day this year, on October 10.

Meanwhile, he said, those sleeping in tents had had their shelters damaged during Cyclone Tam, and any donations of unused tents would be gratefully accepted.

Cassidy-Canning said a night shelter is the responsibility of the Government, with different levels of housing needs, including those needing emergency and transitional housing.

She acknowledged the showers and laundry at Open Arms were two things that had to be let go when moving into the new headquarters on a limited budget.

However, she said, Whare Āwhina can direct people to public showers in Whangārei and is working with other providers on mobile laundry facilities.

The community cafe will be open Monday to Saturday, 8.30am to 12.30pm.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.