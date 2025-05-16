She had been working with Ngāti Hine Forestry Trust on potential extracts from trees on its land, and when she found out the building the trust tenanted was for sale, she quickly declared her love for it.
Gregory said the 1960s building had potential but was very tired, with an unusable courtyard, 14 different air conditioning units and the top floor leaking from internal gutters.
“Every time it rained a bit more water got inside,” he said.
Mary Smith soon decided she should be putting her green thumbs to use on the green space in the neighbouring car park and Whangārei District Council gave its blessing.
She transformed what was an overgrown and weedy grass area with hundreds of plants grown from seed, with the gardening soon spreading across the car park with layers of yuccas, flax, hebes, succulents and other shrubs.
Mary Smith said she gets plenty of positive feedback, especially from regular car park users.
“One lady said, ‘I love coming to work on Monday seeing what you’ve done over the weekend’.”
Image 1 of 5: Pete Gregory and Jules Smith are proud of the renovation, which has created an industrial chic office space upstairs. Photo / Denise Piper
With the family’s love of outdoors evident, the first stage of the Vinery Lane redevelopment was to transform the outdoor area in 2021.