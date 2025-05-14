Whangārei was the top performer in the region.

Property values up

Northland home values have experienced modest recovery momentum, rising 1.30% in the three months to April 2025, figures from Quotable Value show.

Whangārei was the top performer in the region with values up 3.19%; value growth in the Far North slowed to just 0.17%, while the Kaipara District was down -2.05% over 3 months, reversing the gains it made earlier in the year. The annual trend remains negative at -2.79%, but growth signs suggest renewed buyer activity, particularly in Whangārei among investors and first home buyers. The average home value across the region now sits at $731,090, up from $721,626 in January.

Mental health talks

Rakau Ora Mental Health Support in Kaitāia is offering a “Let’s talk about” campaign where each month it addresses a different issue around mental health, including health, addictions and more. This month’s topic is anxiety, and there will be a talk about the issue on Wednesday, May 21, at 90 Commerce St, Kaitāia. It includes guidance from professionals and light refreshments. Those wanting to attend should register for their space by calling 09 408 4999.