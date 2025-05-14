Advertisement
Northland news in brief: Property values up

Whangārei was the top performer in the region.

Property values up

Northland home values have experienced modest recovery momentum, rising 1.30% in the three months to April 2025, figures from Quotable Value show.

Whangārei was the top performer in the region with values up 3.19%; value growth in the Far North slowed to just 0.17%, while the Kaipara District was down -2.05% over 3 months, reversing the gains it made earlier in the year. The annual trend remains negative at -2.79%, but growth signs suggest renewed buyer activity, particularly in Whangārei among investors and first home buyers. The average home value across the region now sits at $731,090, up from $721,626 in January.

Mental health talks

Rakau Ora Mental Health Support in Kaitāia is offering a “Let’s talk about” campaign where each month it addresses a different issue around mental health, including health, addictions and more. This month’s topic is anxiety, and there will be a talk about the issue on Wednesday, May 21, at 90 Commerce St, Kaitāia. It includes guidance from professionals and light refreshments. Those wanting to attend should register for their space by calling 09 408 4999.

Free car seat checks

Northland Road Safety Trust and its child restraint technician are offering free car seat checks, installs, tips and advice this week as part of Road Safety Week 2025. The aim is to ensure all car seats are installed correctly and safely, as 80% of child restraints are installed or used incorrectly. They will be at Otangarei Marae from 3pm until 6pm on Thursday, May 15. On Friday, May 16, a Road Safety Hero relay around the Hatea Loop will start at 1pm at the Canopy Bridge. Dress up in your most creative hero costume, pick up some road safety tips on the way, and be in to win one of many giveaways.

DoC hut booking

The Department of Conservation has opened bookings for its huts for the 2025/26 season, starting with backcountry huts, cabins, lodges and cottages. Bookings are open for popular shared huts like the Coromandel’s Pinnacles Hut, Bushline in Nelson Lakes and Aspiring Hut. Fully bookable options include Te Whare Mata Uraura on Matiu/Somes Island, The Camphouse in Taranaki and Mimiwhangata Beach House in Northland. There are seven DoC huts in Northland. To make a booking, go to: https://www.doc.govt.nz.

Safe-drinking drive

The Far North District Council has called on people across the district to share their thoughts on the selling and consumption of alcohol as the council aims to support safe, responsible drinking and reduce alcohol-related harm in communities. Insights will advise the council on how alcohol-free areas apply and develop a Local Alcohol Policy. The survey is open until May 30 and can be found on the council’s website.

