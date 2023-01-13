Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Northland’s slow-fashion movement: Buying and repairing quality clothes

By
6 mins to read
Jenny Hill at the Salvation Army family store where the volunteers fix up old clothing and sell it with donations going to the Sallies. Photo / Tania Whyte

Jenny Hill at the Salvation Army family store where the volunteers fix up old clothing and sell it with donations going to the Sallies. Photo / Tania Whyte

Northlanders have been fast to pick up the pace of the slow-fashion movement, so the Northern Advocate set out to talk to our locals who are leading the movement.

New Zealand sends about 100,000 tonnes

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Go barefoot in Bali with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate