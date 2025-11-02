Advertisement
Home / Northern Advocate

Mayor Wayne Brown calls for cheaper option for $18b Auckland to Northland expressway

Denise Piper
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

Chaotic Labour day traffic shows need for new $18 billion Northland Expressway, Denise Piper reports. Video / Herald Now

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has questioned the multibillion-dollar costs of the Northland Corridor, saying a cheaper alternative is needed sooner.

But Transport Minister Chris Bishop said it was a long-term project with national benefits, while NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) has committed to driving costs down.

The 100km corridor, also known

