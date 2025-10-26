A new Northland Expressway will cut 38 minutes off the drive between Auckland’s Te Hana and Whangārei, according to a recently approved investment case.
The new road will also reduce deaths and serious injuries on State Highway 1 by 66%.
The NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) board has endorsedthe investment case for the Te Hana to Whangārei expressway. The Government is funding $187 million to progress design, consent and route protection.
“The Northland Expressway represents a transformational opportunity to boost jobs and growth in a region rich with potential,” he said.
A report commissioned by the Northland Corporate Group in 2024 found the Northland Expressway would grow Northland’s GDP by $2.1b a year and New Zealand’s GDP by $1.2b a year.
Regional economic development agency Northland Inc chief executive Paul Linton was supportive of the “vital corridor” taking a major step forward, saying it would give Northland the infrastructure to match its potential.
“For too long, Northland’s growth and resilience have been held back by a highway that all too often stops us in our tracks,” he commented on social media.
Work to start on first stage in 2026
NZTA will be writing to owners whose property is within the study area for the preferred route, and will meet with affected landowners between late-2025 and mid-2026.
It plans to lodge a Notice of Requirement - the legal process to designate a route - for the Brynderwyn Hills alternative, and lodge all other statutory approvals, by mid-2026.