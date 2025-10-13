“It’s frustrating that ... it has to happen again, particularly for our tourism and hospitality trades.
“It feels like they’ve only just repaired it.
“Let’s hope if they get a fine weekend, they can do it as quickly as possible.”
NZTA said the resurfacing works were “the final stage” of the SH1 Brynderwyn Hills recovery project.
The work involved applying a full-width asphalt surface, reinstating lane markings and passing lanes, and returning the route to 80km/h.
NZTA Northland system manager Steve Matene said the dates and approach had been “carefully considered” to balance the impact on the community while ensuring road crews could do an efficient, quality job.
Paving in spring meant the team could take advantage of drier warmer conditions, and condensing the work into two, four-day weekends avoided extending the disruption over multiple months, he said.
Matene said he appreciated the road was “a crucial connection for Northland” and road crews would be working 24/7 during the closures.
“If we’d chosen to use stop/go traffic management, the works would have taken 12 to 14 weeks.
“Compare that to a full closure, which allows work to be completed in six to eight days.”