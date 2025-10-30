Numerous residents have questioned how the new expressway could save 38 minutes off the drive between Te Hana and Whangārei, given the current travel time for the 75km route is 59 minutes, according to Google Maps.

Further detail provided by NZTA shows the new road is expected to save up to 38 minutes from peak travel times and as little as eight minutes when there is no traffic at all.

The average travel time is currently 69 minutes, with an average speed of 65km/h, an NZTA spokesperson said.

Travel time on the new road is expected to be 44 minutes, a saving of 25 minutes on the average time. This means travelling at 102km/h on average, with the new road expected to have a 110km/h speed limit like the Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway.

Bumper-to-bumper Labour Day traffic shows the new road could save more than 38 minutes in peak times, with congestion expected to worsen over the next three decades.

The Northland Corridor includes three Roads of National Significance.

Traffic volumes increased significantly on Monday afternoon, with average speeds dropping to 46.9km/h between 3pm and 4pm, the spokesperson said.

“A severe weather watch issued for Northland starting Monday evening may have contributed to the surge in traffic, as many road users appeared to be aiming to reach their destinations before conditions deteriorated.”

At this speed, the 75km journey would have taken 96 minutes, 52 minutes longer than the travel time expected on the new road.

The new road is also expected to cut the 16 deaths or serious injuries due to crashes each year by 66%, to five or six a year, the NZTA spokesperson said.

Costs high, benefits higher

The Te Hana to Whangārei expressway is expected to cost between $15.3 billion and $18.3b, including contingency, making it one of New Zealand’s most expensive infrastructure projects.

Tolling has already been signalled for the corridor, with NZTA saying there will be consultation on tolls for both building and maintenance.

The investment case found the new corridor will have a benefit of $1.40 for every dollar spent, and an NZIER assessment found the full Northland expressway would boost Northland GDP by $2.1b a year and national GDP by $1.2b a year.

Kaipara Mayor-elect Jonathan Larsen said the recent Government funding helps bring Kaipara closer to New Zealand’s largest commercial centre, Auckland, as well as the rest of the country.

“The benefits of the Northland Corridor for the whole of Kaipara are huge, with the endorsed investment case showing travel times significantly reduced, unlocking major opportunities for residents, businesses and visitors alike.”

Northland Regional Council chief executive Jonathan Gibbard also welcomed the news on behalf of new councillors, saying the infrastructure will play a critical role in the future prosperity and resilience of the region.

“Work along this corridor will support Northland’s economic growth and productivity, provide a safer and more resilient roading network and reduce congestion.”

