Traffic was crawling through the Brynderwyn Hills on Labour Day Monday. The new Northland Corridor will greatly improve traffic flow at peak periods like this, reducing travel times. Photo / Robyn Anderson
Heavy traffic on Labour Day Monday has shown how the proposed new Northland Expressway could save travel times between Whangārei and Auckland.
The 100km expressway, or Northland Corridor, is a new State Highway 1 connection between Auckland’s Warkworth and central Whangārei.
It is made up of three Roads of NationalSignificance, with work due to start in late 2026 on the first part, from Warkworth to Te Hana.
The NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) board has approved the investment case for the other two parts: Te Hana to Port Marsden Highway, including an alternative to the Brynderwyn Hills, and Port Marsden Highway to Whangārei.
The Government is funding $187 million for design, consenting, route protection and property acquisition along this 75km stretch, with priority given to the Brynderwyn Hills alternative.
Travel time on the new road is expected to be 44 minutes, a saving of 25 minutes on the average time. This means travelling at 102km/h on average, with the new road expected to have a 110km/h speed limit like the Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway.
Bumper-to-bumper Labour Day traffic shows the new road could save more than 38 minutes in peak times, with congestion expected to worsen over the next three decades.
Traffic volumes increased significantly on Monday afternoon, with average speeds dropping to 46.9km/h between 3pm and 4pm, the spokesperson said.
“A severe weather watch issued for Northland starting Monday evening may have contributed to the surge in traffic, as many road users appeared to be aiming to reach their destinations before conditions deteriorated.”
At this speed, the 75km journey would have taken 96 minutes, 52 minutes longer than the travel time expected on the new road.
The new road is also expected to cut the 16 deaths or serious injuries due to crashes each year by 66%, to five or six a year, the NZTA spokesperson said.
“The benefits of the Northland Corridor for the whole of Kaipara are huge, with the endorsed investment case showing travel times significantly reduced, unlocking major opportunities for residents, businesses and visitors alike.”
Northland Regional Council chief executive Jonathan Gibbard also welcomed the news on behalf of new councillors, saying the infrastructure will play a critical role in the future prosperity and resilience of the region.
“Work along this corridor will support Northland’s economic growth and productivity, provide a safer and more resilient roading network and reduce congestion.”
