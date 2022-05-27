Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Joe Bennett: Trying to make sense of the complex world of cryptocurrency

4 minutes to read
Is cryptocurrency the way forward given the impacts of inflation, Joe Bennett asks. Photo / 123rf

Is cryptocurrency the way forward given the impacts of inflation, Joe Bennett asks. Photo / 123rf

Joe Bennett
By
Joe Bennett

Northern Advocate columnist


OPINION

So how's your crypto wallet? How are your Bitcoin reserves, your Ethereums? Yes, same here.

The value of cryptocurrencies has plunged. In November a single Bitcoin was worth $90,000. Today it's less than $50,000,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei