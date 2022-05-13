Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Joe Bennett: A lifetime of popular television show Dr Who

5 minutes to read
Joe Bennett says Dr Who's diverse casting in the latter years must be helping to "lessen prejudice a bit". Photo / NZME

Joe Bennett says Dr Who's diverse casting in the latter years must be helping to "lessen prejudice a bit". Photo / NZME

Joe Bennett
By
Joe Bennett

Northern Advocate columnist

OPINION

Pension day and I was driving back from the shops with a brace of lovelies clinking on the seat beside me, courtesy of the government, when the radio announced that the BBC had, for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei