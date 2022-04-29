Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Joe Bennett: Remembering two good men

4 minutes to read
Thinking about friends reminds us of the value of friendship Photo / 123rf

Thinking about friends reminds us of the value of friendship Photo / 123rf

Joe Bennett
By
Joe Bennett

Northern Advocate columnist

OPINION

In 1981 I went back to university for a year, ostensibly to pin some extra letters on my name but mainly to have a good time.

I made two lasting friends that year, both

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.