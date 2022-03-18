Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Joe Bennett: Dogs are in every way our moral superiors

5 minutes to read
I don't think I have it in me to give my heart to a dog again Photo / 123rf

I don't think I have it in me to give my heart to a dog again Photo / 123rf

Joe Bennett
By
Joe Bennett

Northern Advocate columnist

OPINION

I am typing slowly because of Little Boo. He is sitting on my lap and has his head on my left elbow.
If I try to type with my left hand he looks up

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.