Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Joe Bennett: What Putin thinks about all day is Putin

4 minutes to read
Vladimir Putin knows the hole he's driven his country into and the moral depths to which he's sunk. Photo / AP

Vladimir Putin knows the hole he's driven his country into and the moral depths to which he's sunk. Photo / AP

Joe Bennett
By
Joe Bennett

Northern Advocate columnist

Who said, 'a man is what he thinks about all day'? I thought it was me, having used the phrase in several columns, but I've just learned that Ralph Waldo Emerson said it 170 years

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.