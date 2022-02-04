Voyager 2021 media awards
Joe Bennett: Finally I got to have turbot

4 minutes to read
I fished not for the pot but for the fish themselves. Photo / NZME

Joe Bennett
Joe Bennett

Northern Advocate columnist

The fishmonger had turbot. Turbot, I tell you. It was twice the price of the fish I usually buy - the ill-thought-of but fine-by-me sea perch - but what is money for?

Reader, I bought

