Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Joe Bennett: The cockroaches rubbed their little feet together in anticipation and crept into my world

5 minutes to read
Now I've got a dead cockroach in my garage. Photo / 123rf

Now I've got a dead cockroach in my garage. Photo / 123rf

Joe Bennett
By
Joe Bennett

Northern Advocate columnist


OPINION

It's still there in the runnel of the sliding door in the garage. It took some killing. They always do. I stamped on it then stamped again. Cockroaches are famously durable, individually and collectively.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.